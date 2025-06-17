MJF Set To Be Part Of Cannonballfest To Benefit Jeff Cannonball

MJF will be making an appearance at the Jeff Cannonball benefit show this fall. Joey Janela announced on Monday that the AEW star will be appearing at Cannonballfest, as you can see below.

Janela wrote:

“9/14/2025 will be one of the biggest shows in independent history for Jeff Cannonball and I will go to any means necessary to keep that word! I had to reach out to someone I despise with a burning passion to make that a reality! Maxwell Jacob Friedman comes to CANNONBALLFEST!”

The show will raise money for Cannonball, who as previously reported is battling ALS. You can contribute to his GoFundMe .

https://twitter.com/JANELABABY/status/1934740151663784019