– During a recent interview with FOX 5 New York, former AEW World Champion MJF discussed his recent in-ring return, believing in AEW, Forbidden Door, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On how he feels following his in-ring return: “I’m ready to go 110 million percent. I feel great. I look great. Let’s be honest. Can we get a shot of these guys? I mean, come on. I’m ready. I’m ready. I’m absolutely ready.”

MJF on his decision to stay with AEW: “Look, it was a very easy decision for me, mainly because, Tony, is paying me an exorbitant amount of money. But outside of that, I also, I believe in AEW. I believe that it’s where the best wrestle. I believe that we have some of the most top-tier elite talent you get to see in the world today.”

MJF will face Hechicero later this month at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. The event is being held on MJF’s hometurf of Long Island, New York at the UBS Arena on Sunday, June 30. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.