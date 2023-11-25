wrestling / News
MJF Says HOOK and Daniel Garcia Are the Future of Wrestling
In an interview with Dr. Beau Hightower (via Fightful), MJF praised his fellow AEW wrestlers Daniel Garcia and HOOK, calling them both the future of wrestling.
He said: “I just wrestled him on TV for the World Title, I think Daniel Garcia is a hell of a talent, he just has to get the fuck away from people that are giving him bad advice like Cool Hand Ang [Angelo Parker] and Daddy Magic [Matt Menard]. I believe in HOOK, wholeheartedly. Every single time I see HOOK, he’s getting better in the ring and getting more comfortable in front of a live audience, which frankly is the hardest part of the job, and it’s why I skyrocketed so fast, it was never an issue for me. I watch HOOK, he walks through the curtain, and you would think he’s been a professional wrestler for 30 years. That’s how much confidence he has.“