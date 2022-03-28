MJF, Mick Foley, Trish Stratus and Others React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

As we previously reported, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after the comedian made fun of Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will’s wife. It was the most talked about moment from the ceremony, even more than Smith winning Best Actor ten minutes later. Several wrestlers reacted to the news on Twitter. Mick Foley took a shot at Billy Gunn. Trish Stratus took credit for starting a trend (she slapped Becky Lynch at a live event that same night), while MJF blamed Wardlow. You can see several posts below.

Chris Rock no-selling Will’s offense like he was Billy Gunn during a TV loss! — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 28, 2022

If it was @TheRock instead of @chrisrock making the same #GIJane reference, there’s no slap. The vessel of a love is a bully. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 28, 2022

I can’t believe Wardlow told Will to do that. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 28, 2022

did CHAOS PROJECT win any weird little naked gold man statues at the #Oscars tonight or what — SNAKEMAN🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) March 28, 2022

oh someone got smacked at the show? then CHAOS PROJECT definitely should’ve been there winning weird little naked gold man statues cause we do that a lot https://t.co/iWDnJ1zMw1 — SNAKEMAN🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) March 28, 2022

Looks like there’s been enough talk! https://t.co/JJVf6YNBPk — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) March 28, 2022

Chris rock going to have to move in with his aunt and uncle in LA now to get away from all this riffraff #oscars — NylaRBunchanumbers (@NylaRoseBeast) March 28, 2022

Woke up from a long slumber to see that the Fresh Prince assaulted Chris Rock on a live broadcast 😳😳 yowza. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 28, 2022

Me and Andy Kaufman did that sh*t 35 years ago!! pic.twitter.com/nR6TQBNUnf — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 28, 2022

Will Smith should’ve hit the Ric flair woo and strut after — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) March 28, 2022

pic.twitter.com/MlUIRDWuIm — Austin Creed – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) March 28, 2022