wrestling / News

MJF, Mick Foley, Trish Stratus and Others React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

March 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MJF AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

As we previously reported, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after the comedian made fun of Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will’s wife. It was the most talked about moment from the ceremony, even more than Smith winning Best Actor ten minutes later. Several wrestlers reacted to the news on Twitter. Mick Foley took a shot at Billy Gunn. Trish Stratus took credit for starting a trend (she slapped Becky Lynch at a live event that same night), while MJF blamed Wardlow. You can see several posts below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mick Foley, MJF, Trish Stratus, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading