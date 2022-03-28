wrestling / News
MJF, Mick Foley, Trish Stratus and Others React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars
As we previously reported, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after the comedian made fun of Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will’s wife. It was the most talked about moment from the ceremony, even more than Smith winning Best Actor ten minutes later. Several wrestlers reacted to the news on Twitter. Mick Foley took a shot at Billy Gunn. Trish Stratus took credit for starting a trend (she slapped Becky Lynch at a live event that same night), while MJF blamed Wardlow. You can see several posts below.
Chris Rock no-selling Will’s offense like he was Billy Gunn during a TV loss!
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 28, 2022
If it was @TheRock instead of @chrisrock making the same #GIJane reference, there’s no slap.
The vessel of a love is a bully.
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 28, 2022
Of course I did. #BratSlap@BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/qhcjiXf3x2
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) March 28, 2022
I can’t believe Wardlow told Will to do that.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 28, 2022
did CHAOS PROJECT win any weird little naked gold man statues at the #Oscars tonight or what
— SNAKEMAN🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) March 28, 2022
oh someone got smacked at the show?
then CHAOS PROJECT definitely should’ve been there winning weird little naked gold man statues cause we do that a lot https://t.co/iWDnJ1zMw1
— SNAKEMAN🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) March 28, 2022
Chris Rock… pic.twitter.com/MHC4uU0q04
— Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) March 28, 2022
Looks like there’s been enough talk! https://t.co/JJVf6YNBPk
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) March 28, 2022
#JerichoAppreciationSociety #Oscars pic.twitter.com/z9p1z9g4dA
— “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker (@TheAngeloParker) March 28, 2022
. @RealWillSmithFP has obviously been watching @RealKingRegal on #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage #Oscar pic.twitter.com/zN0q91gxzB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2022
Chris rock going to have to move in with his aunt and uncle in LA now to get away from all this riffraff #oscars
— NylaRBunchanumbers (@NylaRoseBeast) March 28, 2022
SPOILER FREE @AEW #Dynamite RECAP!!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/EbQlQeUBV8
— NylaRBunchanumbers (@NylaRoseBeast) March 28, 2022
Woke up from a long slumber to see that the Fresh Prince assaulted Chris Rock on a live broadcast 😳😳 yowza.
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 28, 2022
Not gonna argue that… https://t.co/LCPTR0HCLZ
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 28, 2022
Me and Andy Kaufman did that sh*t 35 years ago!! pic.twitter.com/nR6TQBNUnf
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 28, 2022
.@chrisrock call me, I know how it is. pic.twitter.com/44rFLkodFF
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 28, 2022
Will Smith should’ve hit the Ric flair woo and strut after
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) March 28, 2022
— Austin Creed – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) March 28, 2022
Was at a wedding all day hoping to witness what happened tonight at the #Oscars
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) March 28, 2022
