wrestling / News
MJF Will Have Mystery Partner For ROH Tag Title Defense at Full Gear
All Elite Wrestling has announced that MJF will defend the ROH tag team titles at Full Gear, but he won’t do it alone. While MJF previously faced The Righteous on his own at Wrestledream, it will be different when he faces the Gunns. However, his partner has not been revealed at this time. Here’s the updated lineup for the show.
* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Jay White
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm
* Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne vs. Sting, Darby Allin & TBD
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF (c) & TBD vs. The Gunns (ZERO HOUR)
#ROH World Tag Team Title Match#AEWFullGear Zero Hour
Saturday, November 18th@thekiaforum | Los Angeles#TheGunns @theaustingunn & @coltengunn will challenge #AEW World & #ROH World Tag Team Champion @The_MJF & a mystery partner for the Tag Titles!
🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/py5fXzl9jd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Impact Rebranding To TNA, Whether There’s Any Value There
- Kurt Angle On Chris Benoit’s Talent, Says Everyone Wanted To Work With Him
- Big E on How Paul Wight Once Told Kofi Kingston He Was Wasting His Career in The New Day
- Tiffany Stratton in Pink Pants, Charlotte Flair’s Ripped Abs, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos