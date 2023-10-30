MJF Will Have Mystery Partner For ROH Tag Title Defense at Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling has announced that MJF will defend the ROH tag team titles at Full Gear, but he won’t do it alone. While MJF previously faced The Righteous on his own at Wrestledream, it will be different when he faces the Gunns. However, his partner has not been revealed at this time. Here’s the updated lineup for the show.

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm

* Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne vs. Sting, Darby Allin & TBD

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF (c) & TBD vs. The Gunns (ZERO HOUR)