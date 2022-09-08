MJF Makes Return To AEW Dynamite, References WWE & Cody Rhodes In Promo

MJF is back on AEW Dynamite following his return at All Out, and cut a promo referencing WWE and Cody Rhodes on the show. The AEW star, who made his return to the company at All Out with a win in the Casino Ladder Match and then revealing himself at the end of the show, came out early in the show and cut a promo in which he initially ingratiated himself to the fans and talked about how he didn’t mean his “pipebomb” promo that he delivered back in June and that he loves AEW.

MJF then said that he wouldn’t be part of the AEW World Title tournament as he already has a guaranteed title shot and said that AEW is not in dark times, they just need leadership and that he was “better than Moses.”

That brought out Jon Moxley, who accused MJF of being insincere. MJF then showed his true colors and said he was going to win the World Championship, then use it as a bargaining chip when he goes to WWE and joins his best friend Cody Rhodes as well as Nick Khan. He even used Triple H’s “That’s what’s best for business” quote before he exited.

.@The_MJF is BACK, and he has a few words to say. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/8EFQEdiboi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

"Maybe I'll take that title to a REAL wrestling company." @The_MJF starting to show his true colors again and @JonMoxley is not impressed. It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/kAflSk7Pux — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022