MJF Throws Shade At Will Ospreay Through Euro Cup

MJF took another shot at Will Ospreay ahead of their match on Dynamite by way of England’s performance in the Euro Cup. MJF will battle Ospreay for the latter’s AEW International Championship on Wednesday’s Dynamite, and he took to Twitter on Sunday to mock Ospreay and England, who lost to Spain 2 – 1 in the UEFA European Championship match.

MJF wrote:

“Time and time again, the British prove they can’t win when put under pressure. Whether it’s the Euro Cup. Or this Wednesday. Englishmen just aren’t equipped to be athletes. #EURO2024”

After England scored a point, MJF called it a “lucky shot” and said it wouldn’t happen again, which proved true.

