MJF Squeaks By With A Victory At AEW All Out, Daniel Garcia Gets Revenge Post-Match

September 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All Out MJF Daniel Garcia Image Credit: AEW

A grudge match opened tonight’s AEW All Out and while MJF was able to beat Daniel Garcia, Garcia got his revenge in the end. MJF managed to squeak by with a victory thanks to a low blow and a jackknife pin. After the match, he attempted to sucker in Garcia with a handshake, but Garcia stopped another low blow and hit another one of his own. He then gave MJF a piledriver off the top rope, a callback to how their feud started, to finally gain some measure of revenge.

