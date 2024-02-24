wrestling / News
MK Ultra Wins Knockouts Tag Team Titles At TNA No Surrender
We have new Knockouts Tag Team Champions in MK Ultra following their match at TNA No Surrender. Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly defeated Decay to reclaim the titles on Friday’s PPV, with Slamovich getting the pin for her team to win.
The win marks MK Ultra’s second reign with the titles and ends Decay’s run at 42 days. Rosemary and Havok defeated MK Ultra to win the titles at TNA Hard to Kill.
MK Ultra has arrived at #NoSurrender! @Kelly_WP @mashaslamovich #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/SNIxvOjAvs
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
.@WeAreRosemary may have met her match in @Kelly_WP! #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/XTgl9t31bw
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
#ANDNEW Knockouts Tag Team Champions
MK Ultra @Kelly_WP & @mashaslamovich #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/gTuIMA9dZs
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
