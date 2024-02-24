MK Ultra Wins Knockouts Tag Team Titles At TNA No Surrender

We have new Knockouts Tag Team Champions in MK Ultra following their match at TNA No Surrender. Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly defeated Decay to reclaim the titles on Friday’s PPV, with Slamovich getting the pin for her team to win.

The win marks MK Ultra’s second reign with the titles and ends Decay’s run at 42 days. Rosemary and Havok defeated MK Ultra to win the titles at TNA Hard to Kill.