MLW Announces On-Air Commentary Team For 2021

As previously reported, Rich Bocchini and Jared St. Laurent are set to be the on-air commentary team for MLW moving forward, with Alicia Atout serving as the correspondent for the team.

The company hyped the trio in a press release, which also promotes the upcoming Kings of Colosseum show on Jan. 6 at 7 PM ET.

Here’s the full release from MLW:

Major League Wrestling today announced its 2021 on-air roster of familiar faces and new voices, continuing to elevate the league’s coverage of the sport.

MLW’s lead broadcast team of play-by-play announcer Rich Bocchini and fight analyst Jared St. Laurent reunite with correspondent Alicia Atout to kickoff 2021 at MLW: KINGS OF COLOSSEUM on January 6 at 7pm ET available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and the Roku Channel.

The event is being presented for free on all platforms. Learn more about where to watch.

The acclaimed duo of play-by-play announcer Bocchini and St. Laurent premiered November 18 as part of #TheRestart edition of MLW FUSION. Bocchini, who has anchored the broadcast team since MLW’s 2017 return, enters his fourth year with the league calling the blow-by-blow action.

Atout, one of sports media’s rising stars, makes her return giving unrestricted access. The “Interview Queen” and vlogger serves as correspondent and host for MLW’s weekly flagship series, FUSION, as well as additional assignments including hosting programming for MLW’s emerging catalog of content.

Major League Wrestling’s broadcasts and coverage will be enhanced by St. Laurent, who provides expert analysis and brings the viewers a unique level of insight as the VP of the office of Wrestling Operations. As a fight analysis, St. Laurent brings his 23 years of knowledge, experience and analysis across all MLW platforms.

“Viewers are in for an all-star team of broadcasters when we return January 6th,” said MLW founder Court Bauer. “This collection of incredibly talented broadcasters will bring fans the league’s biggest stories, enhanced analysis and inside information.”

MLW is making its January 6 marquee event Kings of Colosseum free for fans as a special thank you.

The card for the 2021 Kings of Colosseum special:

*World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush

*National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krügger

*Tornado World Tag Team Championship: Ross & Marshall Von Erich (c) vs. Col. Parker’s Dirty Blondes (managed by Aria Blake)

*Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver