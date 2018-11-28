Quantcast

 

Various News: MLW Announces Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr. Singapore Cane Match, Rare Eddie Guerrero Match Released, Mojo Rawley Posts Cryptic Tweet

November 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– MLW announced today that a Singapore Cane match featuring Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr. will take place at the December 14th Zero Hour event.

– Title Match Wrestling has released rare video from a match between Eddie Guerrero and Low Ki. The match took place on November 30, 2001 and was Eddie’s first indie match after leaving WWE in 2001.

– Mojo Rawley has been having a rough time as of late, being isolated on Main Event and going on a losing streak there…

