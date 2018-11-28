wrestling / News
Various News: MLW Announces Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr. Singapore Cane Match, Rare Eddie Guerrero Match Released, Mojo Rawley Posts Cryptic Tweet
– MLW announced today that a Singapore Cane match featuring Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr. will take place at the December 14th Zero Hour event.
Pillman-Dreamer Singapore Cane Match hits Miami Dec 14 https://t.co/hIpYZmH2T4 pic.twitter.com/SsbGud3Z0Y
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) November 28, 2018
– Title Match Wrestling has released rare video from a match between Eddie Guerrero and Low Ki. The match took place on November 30, 2001 and was Eddie’s first indie match after leaving WWE in 2001.
– Mojo Rawley has been having a rough time as of late, being isolated on Main Event and going on a losing streak there…
I’ve never been the Golden Boy. I’ve never been the Chosen One. I’ve always been the last chosen. I’ve always had to fight my way up from the absolute bottom. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) November 28, 2018