MLW News: Company Signs Deal To License CMLL Merchandise, Salina de la Renta’s Fate Revealed In New Video

– MLW has signed a deal with CMLL in order to license merchandise for the company in the United States. PWInsider reports that MLW has closed the deal with the Mexican promotion. MLW’s shop released a number of CMLL-related T-shirts on Friday, which you can see at the link.

– The company also released a video on Friday revealing what happened to Salina de la Renta after being abducted at the end of the Azteca Lucha show. You can see the video below, in which de la Renta is released and shown a photo on a phone of herself as a child and her mother, with the implication being that Dario Cueto was threatening her mom: