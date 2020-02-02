MLW Fightland Fusion TV Results (SPOILERS)

– MLW held its Fightland event/Fusion TV tapings last night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out some results, courtesy of PWInsider below. Matches from the MLW Fightland event will air later on for Fusion on BeIN Sports.

* The Dynasty (Alexander Hammerstone, Gino Medina, Richard Holliday) are confronted by Konnan.

* The Dynasty def. Mance Warner, Logan Creed, & Savio Vega

* Injustice (Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil) def. Zenshi & Laredo Kid

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. def. Erick Stevens

* Brian Pillman Jr def. Jimmy Havoc (w/ Priscilla Kelly)

* “King Mo” Lawal def. Low Ki

* Douglas James def. Septimo Dragon

* MLW Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) def. T-Hawk

* Mance Warner def. Gino Medina

* Killer Kross def. Tom Lawlor by DQ.

* MLW World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) def. Laredo Kid

* Lumberjack Match: Los Parks (LA Park & Hijo del LA Park) def. Contra Unit (Josef Samael & Simon Gotch)

* El Lindaman def. Zenshi

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) def. CIMA

* The Blue Meanie def. Richard Holliday by countout. Meanie was the surprise opponent via Mance Warner.

* Davey Boy Smith Jr, The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall Von Erich) & Killer Kross def. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Dominic Garrini, Erick Stevens, Kit Osbourne