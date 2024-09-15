MLW Fightland Results: 2024 Opera Cup Winner Crowned, More

MLW Fightland took place on Saturday with the finals of the 2024 Opera Cup taking place and more. You can see the results below from the Atlanta, Georgia show that streamed on YouTube, per Cagematch.net:

* Opera Cup 2024 Semifinal Match: KENTA def. TJP

* Opera Cup 2024 Semifinal Match: Mistico def. Bad Dude Tito Escondido

* Donovan Dijak def. Timothy Thatcher

* The Andersons def. Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas

* Okumura def. Adam Priest

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Satoshi Kojima (c) def. Mads Krule Krügger by DQ

* Opera Cup 2024 Finals: Mistico def. KENTA