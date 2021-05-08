MLW Files New Trademark That Confirms Dario Cueto’s New Name

WrestlingNews.co reports that on May 4, MLW filed for a trademark for the name ‘Cesar Duran’, which is supposed to be the name for the character played by Luis Fernandez-Gil. The character was called Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground, but presumably the name is owned by Lucha Libre AAA (US) along with the rest of LU. Fernandez-Gil made his wrestling return on this past Wednesday’s Fusion and will be a part of the company going forward.

