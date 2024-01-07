wrestling / News
MLW Kings of Colosseum Results: Matt Riddle Beats Jacob Fatu
Major League Wrestling held its Kings of Colosseum event tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, which aired on Triller TV. You can find results below, via Fightful:
* Alec Price, Marcus Mathers & Dyln McKay def. Tony Deppen, TJ Crawford & Griffin McCoy
* MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) def. Hyper Misao
* MLW Tag Team Championships: Second Gear Crew (c) def. WTF (Joshua Bishop & Tom Lawlor)
* MLW National Openweight Championship – Taipei Deathmatch: Rickey Shane Page (c) def. AKIRA with help from Sami Callihan.
* Love Is Blindfold Match: Love Doug def. BRG
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) def. Richard Holliday
* Matt Riddle def. Jacob Fatu
