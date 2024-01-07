wrestling / News

MLW Kings of Colosseum Results: Matt Riddle Beats Jacob Fatu

January 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Kings of Colosseum Image Credit: MLW

Major League Wrestling held its Kings of Colosseum event tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, which aired on Triller TV. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Alec Price, Marcus Mathers & Dyln McKay def. Tony Deppen, TJ Crawford & Griffin McCoy
* MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) def. Hyper Misao
* MLW Tag Team Championships: Second Gear Crew (c) def. WTF (Joshua Bishop & Tom Lawlor)
* MLW National Openweight Championship – Taipei Deathmatch: Rickey Shane Page (c) def. AKIRA with help from Sami Callihan.
* Love Is Blindfold Match: Love Doug def. BRG
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) def. Richard Holliday
* Matt Riddle def. Jacob Fatu

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW: Kings of Colosseum, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading