MLW News: Company Looking to Run Shows in Dallas, Fury Road Live Special Note, LA Park Shirt

– MLW is looking to run shows in Dallas now that the Von Erichs have signed with the company. PWInsider reports that the company is looking for a venue to run in the city. The Von Erichs of course have a huge role in Texas wrestling history as the core of WCCW for years.

Marshall and Ross Von Erich are set to debut for the promotion at Fury Road, teaming with Tom Lawlor against CONTRA.

– The site also notes that the Fury Road special that will air live on beIN Sports on June 1st will be one hour.

– MLW has released a new LA Park shirt that you can see here.