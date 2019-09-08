MLW News: Backstage Notes From War Chamber, Former UFC Champ Backstage, Ross and Marshall Von Erich Very Over in Texas (SPOILERS)

– PWInsider reported on some backstage notes from yesterday’s MLW War Chamber event. According to the report, former UFC champion Frank Mir was backstage at yesterday’s show. Full details and spoiler results from the event are available HERE.

Mega Danger appearing at the event was said to be a surprise. He was victorious over Ace Austin. Additionally, Leo Brien was revamped as a singles act at the event. MLW reportedly sees a lot of potential in him as a singles star.

– Ross and Marshall Von Erich were said to be very over with the crowd and were big draws at the event. PWInsider said it was evocative of World Class Championship Wrestling when the Von Erichs were leaving. A source described it as a “wall of women and children” with family members and teenage girls who were “screaming” for Ross and Marshall.

Additionally, the report states that MLW sold out of all its Von Erich merchandise by the time the intermission came around. The promotion will be returning to Dallas, Texas again on January 20, 2020 for a “Zero Hour” edition of TV tapings.

– During the event there was a video package for the late Gary Hart, and his son Jason received a lifetime achievement award on behalf of his father. The video package reportedly received a standing ovation from the talents in the locker room. Hart was a mentor for MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer, so this was said to be a very important moment for Bauer on a personal level. Jason Hart also reportedly got very emotional and started tearing up when he received the award. PWInsider described the ceremony as similar to a longtime veteran’s ceremony for Major League Baseball.