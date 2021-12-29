wrestling / News

MLW News: EJ Nduka On His Journey to MLW, Calvin Tankman Talks From Lock-Up

December 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
EJ Nduka MLW

– EJ Nduka recently discussed his road to MLW in a new video released by the company. You can see the video below, which was released on Tuesday:

– MLW also posted a video of Calvin Tankman talking “from lock-up” after he was (in storyline, of course) charged with felonious assault on allegations from Bomaye Fight Club’s Mr. Thomas:

