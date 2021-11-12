wrestling / News
MLW News: Homicide Working As A Producer, AJPW Wrestlers Coming In During 2022, Von Erichs Expected To Return Soon
November 12, 2021 | Posted by
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Homicide worked MLW War Chamber as a producer, a role he had in Ring of Honor.
– Ren & Jei Saito of All Japan Pro Wrestling will be working with MLW in the early part of next year. MLW is hoping to have a strong working relationship with AJPW.
– Marshall and Ross Von Erich will return to the company soon. They are both banged up and have had some back issues but are cleared to compete. Marshall also celebrated the birth of his second child.
