MLW News: Kevin Von Erich Teased For September Show, Referees Complete CPR Training, New Strategic Initiative

– MLW is hinting at the possibility of Kevin Von Erich appearing at their Dallas show in September. The latest MLW newsletter says “rumor has it” that Kevin is considering being there for the September 7th show, which is being built up around his sons Ross and Marshall Von Erich’s debut.

– The newsletter also announced that “Most of MLW’s referees have completed their CPR and life saving training. In addition to the men in pinstripes, a few backstage coordinators and producers have also partaken in CPR / life saving training.”

– Finally, MLW announced that they have “formed a strategic global alliance initiative” following the reveal of their working relationship with Pro Wrestling NOAH. The announcement notes that the initiative will “forge relationships with international federations to create a unified global alliance to help introduce the sport to new markets, exchange talent, collaborate on content and develop opportunities for fans, athletes and the sport. It is MLW’s mission that these efforts present dream matches, easily accessible high quality content and advancements in the sport.”