MLW News: Note on Broadcast Debut for Azteca Underground, Court Bauer Hypes SuperFight Card, New Video Clips

December 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Azteca Underground The Crash

PWInsider reports that MLW Azteca Underground will have its broadcast debut on January 6, 2022. MLW and The Crash put on the joint show earlier this month in Tijuana, Mexico.

As previously reported, MLW announced the SuperFight show for Charlotte, North Carolina on February 26, 2022. MLW CEO Court Bauer tweeted the following on the event:

– The Bomaye Fight Club released a statement on the parking lot attack involving Calvin Tankman. Also 5150 celebrated their title victory. You can check out that video below:


