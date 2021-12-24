MLW News: Note on Broadcast Debut for Azteca Underground, Court Bauer Hypes SuperFight Card, New Video Clips

– PWInsider reports that MLW Azteca Underground will have its broadcast debut on January 6, 2022. MLW and The Crash put on the joint show earlier this month in Tijuana, Mexico.

– As previously reported, MLW announced the SuperFight show for Charlotte, North Carolina on February 26, 2022. MLW CEO Court Bauer tweeted the following on the event:

The legendary Argentina Rocca rocked Charlotte's Grady Cole Center in '56. 66 years later @MLW makes its debut with a STACKED card on Feb. 26. Set a reminder and grab your tix THIS Tuesday at 10am ET at https://t.co/z1ROQrIuPZ. Then do a leap like Rocca to celebrate. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Q42eeFYHI3 — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) December 24, 2021

– The Bomaye Fight Club released a statement on the parking lot attack involving Calvin Tankman. Also 5150 celebrated their title victory. You can check out that video below:



