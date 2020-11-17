MLW News: The Restart Kicks Off This Week, Note on MLW Title Match

– MLW: Fusion returns with The Restart this week, kicking off the return of new content from the company. The relaunch episode will air Wednesday on Fubo TV and Pluto TV ahead of debuting on BeIN Sport and YouTube and has the following announced card:

* MLW Championship Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Announcement of first details for the Opera Cup’s return.

You can listen to our interview with MLW star Richard Holliday discusing the company’s return here.

– Court Bauer told DAZN that the main event match between Fatu and Smith was “was set to headline our July PPV this past summer” in Philadelphia but had to be delayed due to the pandemic.