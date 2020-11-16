Richard Holliday on What to Expect From MLW & The Dynasty At The Restart, His New MLW Contract

MLW star Richard Holliday recently joined the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast to discuss MLW returning to action with The Restart this week, plus more. MLW is back in action as of Wednesday with their first new show in some time and Holliday spoke about what to expect from MLW and the Dynasty, plus signing a new contract with the company and more. Below are some highlights:

On what fans and viewers can expect from MLW’s Restart and from the Dynasty: “Well the consumers, most importantly, they can expect to see a lot of great things coming out of the MLW Restart. Specifically, between Hammerstone and myself which is really a majority of why people watch MLW Fusion. Of course, there are other great people who are on the show, great professional wrestlers who offer so much just in the landscape of pro wrestling and in the marketplace. I truly believe that we are one of the most diverse shows you could possibly watch. But you know, if I’m just gonna be a little bit biased — and I think I’m going to be — the Dynasty has some really great things planned. And between me recognized as the Caribbean Champion and taking that championship to heights that it’s never been before, and Hammerstone and whatever’s going on with him and Jacob Fatu — something’s gotta come to a head there. And that’s what the viewers are really getting excited about. I think it’s those two situations that people are really gravitating towards the most.”

On signing his new multi-year contract with MLW: “Yeah, it was sort of an easy decision for me to stay with Major League Wrestling. Because I feel like a, I have a lot of unfinished business there. And b, I do believe we’re on the cusp of greatness. I’ve said that on several different interviews. That yeah, there are a lot of other promotions that Richard Holliday could have popped up in. And trust me, I get the tweets. ‘I want to see Richard here, I want to see Richard there.’ Well, guess what, consumers? You get to see Richard each and every week on MLW: Fusion, that’s where I’m going to be.

“Now in terms of the business side of things and maybe why MLW wanted to re-sign me, I think it was quite apparent. My first impression within Major League Wrestling was strong. It was more than strong. I have proved to be a major player in this business, and in this organization. Somebody that moves the needle. Somebody that can represent this company to the highest aptitude that possibly could be represented. And that’s what I command. The ‘Most Marketable’ thing is not something that I just made up, or something that I put on the back of my trunks. I truly believe that, and Major League Wrestling also truly believes that as well. That’s why they put me on ABC News, that’s why they put me on radio shows. Because they know that nobody’s gonna represent the company better than me.”

In the full interview, Holliday also discusses CONTRA-UNIT wanting to block the restart, MLW’s COVID-19 protocols, his new contract with the company, and more.

0:00: Intro

2:06: On how his face & skin is feeling after his tanning oil incident

3:52: On MLW returning for The Restart, what to expect from the Dynasty

5:12: On Alexander Hammerstone teaming with the Von Erichs against CONTRA-UNIT, if he’s willing do the same

7:16: On MLW’s new deals with Fubo TV and DAZN, his message for new MLW viewers

8:47: On if ring rust is going to be a favor for him

9:15: On why he thinks CONTRA-UNIT wants to block The Restart

10:15: On if he had any idea the MLW/AAA show would be the last big show before lockdown, if he’s gone stir-crazy

12:54: On MLW’s COVID-19 protocols, how they’re handling safety for talent

14:31: On recently signing a new multi-year contract with MLW, seeing himself and Hammerstone as faces of the company

16:50: On the arrival of combat sport veterans in MLW

18:18: On if we can see Funko Pops & action figures for him anytime soon, developing his own coffee blend

22:15: On MLW taking their COVID protocols seriously

23:32: Where to find him online

24:55: Outro

