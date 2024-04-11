MLW Now Hiring Writer/Producer and Travel Agent

Major League Wrestling has shared two new job listings on its website, as they are now looking for a writer/producer and a travel agent. You can find details for both job listings below.

Writer/Producer

Location: Remote with travel to arenas

Key Responsibilities:

Direct and produce pre-tapes at arena (taped and live)

Develop clearly defined diverse group of MLW Talent

Develop storylines for MLW programming

Collaborate with a team to build compelling stories

Create and contribute to segments as well as review the totality of entire episodes for continuity and flow

Deliver storylines that are consistent with the MLW brand and each Talent’s skills and experience

Travel to our shows and produce pre-tapes

Maintain a high standard in quality in production of content

Attend and contribute in team meetings remotely

Requirements:

3+ years of experience in production for professional wrestling at regional or national level

Producing and Directing experience in wrestling

Deep MLW product knowledge

Qualifications:

Professional TV staff experience a plus

Experience in Live TV production a plus

Experience working with professional wrestling talent

Plugged into social media trends

Previous experience working with On-Screen Talent, Creative Writers, and Producers