MLW Now Hiring Writer/Producer and Travel Agent

April 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW updated logo Major League Wrestling, MLW Slaughterhouse, MLW Burning Crush Image Credit: MLW

Major League Wrestling has shared two new job listings on its website, as they are now looking for a writer/producer and a travel agent. You can find details for both job listings below.

Writer/Producer

Location: Remote with travel to arenas

Key Responsibilities:

Direct and produce pre-tapes at arena (taped and live)

Develop clearly defined diverse group of MLW Talent

Develop storylines for MLW programming

Collaborate with a team to build compelling stories

Create and contribute to segments as well as review the totality of entire episodes for continuity and flow

Deliver storylines that are consistent with the MLW brand and each Talent’s skills and experience

Travel to our shows and produce pre-tapes

Maintain a high standard in quality in production of content

Attend and contribute in team meetings remotely

Requirements:

3+ years of experience in production for professional wrestling at regional or national level

Producing and Directing experience in wrestling

Deep MLW product knowledge

Qualifications:

Professional TV staff experience a plus

Experience in Live TV production a plus

Experience working with professional wrestling talent

Plugged into social media trends

Previous experience working with On-Screen Talent, Creative Writers, and Producers

Travel Agent

Location: Remote

MLW has an exciting opportunity for a passionate, energetic Travel Agent to join our Travel team.

The Travel Agent will be responsible for assisting with travel arrangements for all departments.

This is a remote position.

Key Responsibilities:

Arrange all aspects of travel for Talent and other VIPs, as well as staff and freelancers

Handle changes to travel itineraries as needed (flights, cars, etc.)

Serve as on-call agent during select weekends

Coordinate hotel room lists for TV/special events

Follow and help enforce travel policy guidelines

Build master travel spreadsheets for events

Qualifications:

3+ years’ experience booking corporate travel

Experience coordinating travel in pro wrestling is preferred.

Excellent MS Word, Excel, and Outlook skills

Willing and able to work a flexible schedule and serve as on-call Agent as needed

Excellent customer service skills with ability to maintain a professional demeanor at all times

Strong verbal & written communication, organizational, and interpersonal skills

Self-motivated and proactive team player with calm demeanor

Able to work effectively and multitask in a dynamic, constantly changing environment

Experience booking International travel preferred

Experience with Group bookings preferred

Knowledge of SABRE and skills a plus

Knowledge of nuTravel a plus

MLW product knowledge a plus

Associate/Bachelor degree a plus

