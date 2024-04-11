wrestling / News
MLW Now Hiring Writer/Producer and Travel Agent
Major League Wrestling has shared two new job listings on its website, as they are now looking for a writer/producer and a travel agent. You can find details for both job listings below.
Writer/Producer
Location: Remote with travel to arenas
Key Responsibilities:
Direct and produce pre-tapes at arena (taped and live)
Develop clearly defined diverse group of MLW Talent
Develop storylines for MLW programming
Collaborate with a team to build compelling stories
Create and contribute to segments as well as review the totality of entire episodes for continuity and flow
Deliver storylines that are consistent with the MLW brand and each Talent’s skills and experience
Travel to our shows and produce pre-tapes
Maintain a high standard in quality in production of content
Attend and contribute in team meetings remotely
Requirements:
3+ years of experience in production for professional wrestling at regional or national level
Producing and Directing experience in wrestling
Deep MLW product knowledge
Qualifications:
Professional TV staff experience a plus
Experience in Live TV production a plus
Experience working with professional wrestling talent
Plugged into social media trends
Previous experience working with On-Screen Talent, Creative Writers, and Producers
Travel Agent
Location: Remote
MLW has an exciting opportunity for a passionate, energetic Travel Agent to join our Travel team.
The Travel Agent will be responsible for assisting with travel arrangements for all departments.
This is a remote position.
Key Responsibilities:
Arrange all aspects of travel for Talent and other VIPs, as well as staff and freelancers
Handle changes to travel itineraries as needed (flights, cars, etc.)
Serve as on-call agent during select weekends
Coordinate hotel room lists for TV/special events
Follow and help enforce travel policy guidelines
Build master travel spreadsheets for events
Qualifications:
3+ years’ experience booking corporate travel
Experience coordinating travel in pro wrestling is preferred.
Excellent MS Word, Excel, and Outlook skills
Willing and able to work a flexible schedule and serve as on-call Agent as needed
Excellent customer service skills with ability to maintain a professional demeanor at all times
Strong verbal & written communication, organizational, and interpersonal skills
Self-motivated and proactive team player with calm demeanor
Able to work effectively and multitask in a dynamic, constantly changing environment
Experience booking International travel preferred
Experience with Group bookings preferred
Knowledge of SABRE and skills a plus
Knowledge of nuTravel a plus
MLW product knowledge a plus
Associate/Bachelor degree a plus