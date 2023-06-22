wrestling / News
MLW News: Opera Cup Announcements This Week, Lance Anoa’i Making Pro Wrestling NOAH Debut
– MLW will begin announcing its competitors for the 2023 Opera Cup this week. PWInsider reports that the company is set to start announcing the competitors for the tournament, for which the first matches were taped at MLW War Chamber in July.
– The site also reports that MLW star Lance Anoa’i, who is one half of the MLW Tag Team Champions with Juicy Finau as Samoan SWAT Team, will make his debut for Pro Wrestling NOAH at their August 6th show, which is part of the N-1 Victory tour.
