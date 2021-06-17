MLW Reportedly Opts Out of DAZN Deal, In Talks Regarding Library Rights

MLW has reportedly opted out of their deal with DAZN and is in the middle of a deal regarding their library. PWInsider reports that the company has opted out of the deal and appears to have struck a new deal for a content home, as they are removing their content from their YouTube channel.

Court Bauer took to Twitter on Wednesday to note that they are “in the middle of a deal for the rights to the library. Hope to share more soon.”

The company signed the deal with DAZN back in June of last year. It was reported in April that the company had been in discussions with Discovery as of late.