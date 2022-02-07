wrestling / News

MLW Seals Portion Of Materials For Lawsuit Against WWE

February 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that Major League Wrestling requested a motion to seal certain materials in their lawsuit against WWE. The motion was granted on February 1. The materials that were sealed were related to the financial information of their deal with Tubi and other similar information.

WWE has yet to respond to the suit, which accuses the company of intentional interference with contract relations, intentional interference with prospective economic relations, and a violation of the Sherman Antitrust act and more.

