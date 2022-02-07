wrestling / News
MLW Seals Portion Of Materials For Lawsuit Against WWE
February 7, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Major League Wrestling requested a motion to seal certain materials in their lawsuit against WWE. The motion was granted on February 1. The materials that were sealed were related to the financial information of their deal with Tubi and other similar information.
WWE has yet to respond to the suit, which accuses the company of intentional interference with contract relations, intentional interference with prospective economic relations, and a violation of the Sherman Antitrust act and more.
More Trending Stories
- Jacques Rougeau Having Issues With the Backstage Pranks of the British Bulldogs
- Steve Austin Reveals Which Current WWE Star He’d Face If He Came Out Of Retirement
- Riddle On Vince McMahon Changing Plans For Randy Orton Turn, How Being Outspoken Has Helped Him In WWE
- Details On Possible Plan For Elimination Chamber Match Winner (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)