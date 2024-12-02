MLW Set To Debut in Los Angeles With Battle Riot VII

Major League Wrestling has announced that it will debut in Los Angeles with Battle Riot VII, which happens on April 5 at the Commerce Casino & Hotel.

Los Angeles, CA – Major League Wrestling (MLW) is bringing its most anticipated event of the year, Battle RIOT VII, to Los Angeles for the first time ever! On Saturday, April 5, 2025, MLW will take over the Commerce Casino & Hotel as 40 combatants riot in the biggest match in MLW.

Tickets go on sale Monday, December 9 at 10 a.m. PT at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, starting at just $10. This is an all-ages event, so all fans are welcome to experience the thrill live and in person.

The Commerce Casino & Hotel will host MLW’s Los Angeles debut. The majestic nine-story hotel is located within minutes of downtown Los Angeles, and just an elevator ride away from its iconic card room, boasting the most table and casino card games in Southern California.‍ The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles features luxurious rooms and suites, popular poker games and tournaments, 24/7 table-side services, and more.

Battle RIOT VII will showcase 40 competitors in a no-holds-barred extravaganza, as they fight for a chance to challenge the MLW World Heavyweight Champion. A unique mash-up of a battle royal and an anything-goes street fight, this super-sized main event features new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect surprises, legends, and jaw-dropping moments as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide to secure a title shot any time, anywhere. Eliminations occur by pinfall, submission, or by tossing competitors over the top rope—anything can happen in the Battle RIOT!

CONFIRMED TO APPEAR:

Matt Riddle

KENTA

Satoshi Kojima

Minoru Suzuki

Donovan Dijak

Mads Krule Krugger

AKIRA

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

César Durán

Alex Kane

Janai Kai

Many more to be announced in the weeks leading up to the event!

Bring your signs and be part of the MLW experience as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for this premium live special.

Don’t miss your chance to witness history as Major League Wrestling makes its long-awaited debut in Los Angeles with Battle RIOT VII!

TICKETS: On sale Monday, December 9 at 10 a.m. PT at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite.