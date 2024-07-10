MLW Slaughterhouse Announced for Tampa, Florida in October

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced a return to Tampa, Florida this week for MLW Slaughterhouse ’24. The event will be held on October 4. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday. You can see the full announcement below:

MLW returns to Tampa Oct 4, tickets on sale Tuesday

Tickets available this Tuesday at 10 a.m. at MLWgo.com & Eventbrite.

Major League Wrestling is returning to Florida on Friday, October 4 for MLW Slaugherhouse’24, a live signature event from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL.

Tickets go on sale THIS TUESDAY, July 16 at 10 a.m. at http://www.MLWgo.com and Eventbrite.

The event will also featuring a beIN SPORTS national TV broadcast.

Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet!

Tickets start at $15 at MLWgo.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** 7PM START TIME ***

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE COLISEUM

The historic Coliseum was built in 1924, and purchased by the City of St. Petersburg in 1989. It has undergone extensive renovations, and the architecture and ambiance creates a flexible space to host a variety of events, making it one of the Tampa Bay area’s most unique multi-use facilities.

The Coliseum is located in the local historic district of downtown St. Pete, within walking distance of many downtown restaurants, shops & hotels. It offers over 800 parking spaces within walking distance.

The Coliseum is located at: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701