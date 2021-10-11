MLW Stars Set For IWA Puerto Rico Show This Weekend

MLW stars Jacob Fatu and Richard Holliday are set for IWA Puerto Rico’s show that takes place this weekend. IWA Puerto Rico announced on Monday that Fatu, who lost the MLW World Championship to Alexander Hammerstone at MLW Fightland, will face Chicano in the main event of their show that goes down on Saturday.

In addition, Holliday will defend the IWA World Heavyweight Championship against Mr. Big on the show. You can find out more details below: