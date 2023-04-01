MLW Tag Team Title Match Set For War Chamber 2023

The MLW Tag Team Championships will be on the line at War Chamber next month. MLW announced on Friday that the Samoan SWAT Team will defend their titles against The FBI and The Mane Event at the April 6th show.

You can see the full announcement below:

SST vs. FBI vs. Mane Event World Tag Match signed for Thursday in NYC

MLW returns to NYC April 6 featuring WAR CHAMBER

Major League Wrestling today announced a Triple Threat for the World Tag Team Championship: Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. The FBI vs. The Mane Event at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

Buy tickets at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

The World dT Packing a ferocious Polynesian punch as the reigning World Tag Team Champions, the Samoan SWAT Team will defend their titles for the first-time ever in a triple threat match!

The FBI’s Little Guido and Ray Jaz are finally getting their crack at the gold. With rumblings they’ve strong-armed their way into a title match unjustly, the team capo, Guido told MLW.com to simply “shuttupayaface” and made some vulgar hand gestures.

Meanwhile, the Mane Event has impressed fans and officials alike. Bringing the big top to the squared circle with acrobatic feats and showmanship that has amazed the masses, Jay Lion and Midas Black, collectively known as the Mane Event are ready to cannonball to the top.

Will Big Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’I be able to fight off two teams and four men and keep the belts?

Find out Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH

Hammerheads (Hammerstone, Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling (Rickey Shane Page, AKIRA, ??? & ??? with Raven)

National Openweight Championship

John Hennigan (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Willie Mack vs. TBA

World Middleweight Championship

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Lio Rush

Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Shigehiro Irie

2023 OPERA CUP: Stage 1:

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman

2023 OPERA CUP: Stage 1:

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen

Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA

World Tag Team Championship Triple Threat

Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. FBI vs. Mane Event

Mandy León vs. Clara Carreras

Microman (with Mister Saint Laurent) vs. Beastman (with Kimchee)

Signed to appear:

Sam Adonis

Plus MORE!