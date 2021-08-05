MLW Teases ‘Mysterious’ Azteca Underground Project

– As previously reported, Major League Wrestling (MLW) has signed a deal for a new weekly series involving its Azteca Underground storyline. Earlier today, MLW issued an announcement on the rumors of a “mysterious Azteca project” for Cesar Duran, which you can see below:

Rumors swirling about mysterious Azteca project

What is Cesar’s top secret project?

With whispers of a mysterious “Azteca project” swirling over the past few weeks, MLW.com has learned where there is smoke, there is fire pertaining to this story.

With Cesar Duran now not only serving as a matchmaker for MLW but also the owner of Azteca Underground, the ruthlessly ambitious promoter has emerged as a major power player.

With speculation surrounding the undisclosed arrangement brokered between MLW’s Court Bauer and Duran which resulted in Duran’s bombshell announcement at the Battle Riot, could it somehow be tied to the lucha impresario’s mysterious project?

Only time will tell.