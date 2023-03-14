MLW Underground Preview: World Tag Team Titles to be Defended

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced the following lineup and released their official preview for tonight’s edition of MLW Underground on REELZ:

* World Tag Team Championship Match: Hustle & Power vs. Samoan SWAT Team

* Mance Warner calls out the Calling Card Attackers

* Real1 is in the house

Underground Preview for TONIGHT:

SST vs Hustle & Power

Real1 SUES?!

Mance Warner Hardcore Challenge

MLW Underground. Only on REELZ.

MLW UNDERGROUND WRESTLING tonight at 10pm et / 7pt only on REELZ | How to get REELZ.

Mance Warner is looking for a fight after The Calling’s brutal bludgeoning of Microman and his amigos.

Tonight Ol Mancer has challenged any member of The Calling to an anything goes old fashioned hardcore match.

The question is: who from The Calling will remove their gas mask and throw down with the “Southern Psychopath”?

Real1 considers himself a victim. Nearly run over by Mance Warner, a wild event, which has resulted in Mance Warner’s popularity among fans skyrocketing, could the constant distraction of Real1 spoil Mance’s quest for revenge? “The Certified G” continues his legal threats against Mance and MLW continues to swirl over the league.

Hammerstone and Fatu make their date with destiny official as the biggest rematch in MLW history is made legally binding tonight on The Underground. Could the final stop on the road to next week’s title fight lead to fireworks? Find out as Hammerstone and Fatu put pen to paper on the official contract for their World Heavyweight Championship showdown next week

Just sevens days prior to the biggest match of their cousin Jacob Fatu’s career, Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i, the Samoan SWAT Team, look to etch their own names in the history books and kick off a potential wrestling hat trick as the SST challenge Hustle & Power for the World Tag Team Championship.

18-year-old high school senior Billie Starkz dares Taya Valkyrie to quit the trash talk and finally step into the ring with her. Could AZTECA LUCHA’s incessant bullying of Starkz backfire and secure a championship bout for Billie?

Plus: Lince Dorado defends the World Middleweight Championship against Cesar Duran’s newest signee La Estrella.