MLW Releases Video of Richard Holliday Turning on Alex Hammerstone From Fusion
February 14, 2022 | Posted by
MLW has released a clip from last week’s MLW: Fusion of Richard Holliday turning on Alex Hammerstone. You can see the video below of Holliday betraying Hammerstone in the main event with help from Alicia Atout.
You can see Robert Winfree’s full review of the episode here.
