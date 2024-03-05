MLW Shares Video Of Satoshi Kojima Getting Attacked During New Title Reveal

MLW posted video of Satoshi Kojima being presented with the new MLW World Title belt, and the attack that occurred after. The company posted the video on Monday from the recent media event, which saw Court Bauer bring out the MLW World Champion to present him with the new title. Alex Kane then came out to confront Kojima. AJ Francis then came out and was attacked by Kane, which proved to be a distraction as Kojima was attacked and his knee taken out.