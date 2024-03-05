wrestling / News
MLW Shares Video Of Satoshi Kojima Getting Attacked During New Title Reveal
March 4, 2024 | Posted by
MLW posted video of Satoshi Kojima being presented with the new MLW World Title belt, and the attack that occurred after. The company posted the video on Monday from the recent media event, which saw Court Bauer bring out the MLW World Champion to present him with the new title. Alex Kane then came out to confront Kojima. AJ Francis then came out and was attacked by Kane, which proved to be a distraction as Kojima was attacked and his knee taken out.
More Trending Stories
- Darby Allin Has Been Medically Cleared To Climb Mount Everest, Leaves This Month
- Eric Bischoff On AEW Tapping Into Sting Nostalgia, His Strategy In WCW
- Note On Sting’s Retirement, AEW & Tony Khan Insisted He Go Out As Champion
- Sting Says AEW Revolution Match Is In Top Three Of His Career, Talks AEW Future