Momo Watanabe Challenges Mercedes Mone For Title Match At NJPW Capital Collision

August 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Capital Collision 2024 Image Credit: NJPW

A title match may be added to NJPW Capital Collision, as Momo Watanabe challenged for the NJPW Strong Women’s championship. The event happens on August 30 in Washington, DC. This would be Mone’s first defense of the title after winning it at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

