Momo Watanabe Challenges Mercedes Mone For Title Match At NJPW Capital Collision
August 15, 2024 | Posted by
A title match may be added to NJPW Capital Collision, as Momo Watanabe challenged for the NJPW Strong Women’s championship. The event happens on August 30 in Washington, DC. This would be Mone’s first defense of the title after winning it at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.
BREAKING
'Heat, typhoons and earthquakes? I'd rather wrestle in America.'
Momo Watanabe has challenged @MercedesVarnado for Capital Collision!#njcapital 8/30 TICKETS https://t.co/etMc1IcFMC https://t.co/rFCZTtxDXx
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 15, 2024
