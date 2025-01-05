Momo Watanabe Wins International Women’s Cup Match at Wrestle Dynasty

The International Women’s Cup tournament has concluded at Wrestle Dynasty, where Momo Watanabe picked up the victory. She defeated Athena, Willow Nightingale and Persephone for the prize, pinning Athena. Athena had the match won after an O-Face on Willow, but Thekla pulled out the referee. Momo then hit Athena with a bat and then the Peach Sunrise for the win. Watanabe can now challenge for any women’s title in AEW, ROH, CMLL or STARDOM.

momo win , she right to make a challenge any title #njWD pic.twitter.com/ROrL3hZWd8 — なかわんくま/nakawankuma/中博俊 (@nakawankuma) January 5, 2025