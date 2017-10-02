Monday Night War – Raw History: Episode 202 and Reliving Nitro: Episode 80  

WrestleMania 13 Results

The Headbangers def. Doug Furnas and Phil Lafon, The Godwins and The New Blackjacks in 10:40 [½*]

WWF Intercontinental Title: Rocky Maivia (c) def. The Sultan in 9:47

Hunter Hearst Helmsley def. Goldust in 14:29

WWF Tag Team Titles: British Bulldog and Owen Hart (c) vs. Vader and Mankind ended in a double countout at 15:51

Submission Match: Bret Hart def. Steve Austin in 22:05 [*****]

Ahmed Johnson and The Legion of Doom def. The Nation of Domination in 10:46

WWF Championship: The Undertaker def. Sycho Sid (c) in 21:22



Raw History

Episode #202

March 24th, 1997 | Metro Center in Rockford, Illinois

WWF Champion: The Undertaker (2) since 3/23/97

WWF Intercontinental Champion: Rocky Maivia (1) since 2/13/97

WWF European Champion: British Bulldog (1) since 3/3/97

WWF Tag Team Champions: Owen Hart and the British Bulldog (1) since 9/22/96

It’s the night after WrestleMania! WrestleMania 13 was one of the worst Manias in history, though it did feature the crowning on a new WWF Champion and arguably the greatest match of all time between Hart and Austin.

Our hosts are Vince McMahon, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler. JR announced that Mankind is the top contender to the WWF Title. How exactly?

WWF Tag Team Championship: British Bulldog and Owen Hart (c) vs. The Headbangers

The Headbangers earned this title by virtue of winning a shit opener at Mania. More announcements for In Your House, as the Legion of Doom get a Tag Team Title shot. Despite some friction, the champs showcased some solid tandem offense. LOD got insert promo time. They yelled a bunch, Hawk said “WELL” and they talked about the kitchen sink LOD brought to the ring last night. It got weird at the end and sucked. Bulldog knocked Owen off the apron accidentally, leading to an argument. Owen walked to the back before the break, but apparently decided against it. While Bulldog took the heat, Owen barely attempted to tag. Owen finally got the hot tag and hit a spinning heel kick and belly to belly, but tagged right back out. When he got back in, the Sharpshooter was broken up. Bulldog hit the running powerslam and tried putting Owen on Thrasher, but it led to another argument. Bulldog shoved the referee, resulting in a DQ at 9:41. Solid little match that did the job of furthering the Bulldog/Owen stuff.[**¼]

The argument continued, leading to a scuffle. Officials came to break up Bulldog and Owen, while Vince shouted that it was all Owen’s fault. Owen got on the mic and said he was sick of carrying this team. He called himself the captain. Owen challenged Bulldog for a shot at the European Title, which was accepted, but it’ll be Owens’ only shot. Bulldog struggled through his part of the promo.

Mankind was interviewed in some hallway backstage. He complained that “he’s gone” and said winning the WWF Title won’t mean a thing because Uncle Paul left him.

Bart Gunn vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley w/ Chyna

Before the match, Bret Hart appeared on the Titantron, demanding TV time from Vince to get something off his chest. Vince agreed as long as he didn’t use the profane language from last week. Bart started this by overwhelming HHH with power offense. He made a mistake as he missed a flying elbow. Goldust got insert promo time to hammer home his emotions after Marlena was taken out by Chyna last night. Next week, they rematch it with no Chyna. HHH got some near falls before Bart got hot with a powerslam. Chyna body slammed him outside, but Bart refused to hit her back. She also shoved him into the ring post, leading to a Pedigree that won it at 7:17. Way too long. [*¼]

Abismo Negro, El Mosco and Hsyteria vs. Discovery, Super Nova and Venum

Disappointed Bret Hart came back for some split screen promo time, wondering when he gets his shot to talk in front of the crowd. Vince promised it would come later. The crowd didn’t care about a single thing these guys were doing. They did a bunch of aerial spots, with no real structure. Some were impressive and others, not so much. Super Nova won with a rana at 4:13. Nothing to see here. [*]

EARLIER TODAY ~ Rocky Maivia and his father, Rocky Johnson, were interviewed. Rocky Johnson said he jumped in the ring to help his son because any father would when he’s getting jumped. He promised not to do it again though, so his son can be on his own. Short and to the point.

The Brooklyn Brawler vs. Flash Funk

Honky Tonk Man was on commentary, still scouting someone to mentor. “The Funkettes asked me to be Honkettes and I said no!” Unfortunately, Honky repeated the joke about a minute later. JR plugged USA airing the film Major League and in 1997, the Indians legitimately reached the World Series. Anyway, the match is about what you’d expect. A squash, with Funk showing off his athleticism. He hit a 450 to win at 3:07. [NR]

Backstage, Ken Shamrock explained that he stopped the Submissions Match because Steve Austin went unconscious and couldn’t protect himself. He put Austin over as one of the toughest men he’s ever seen.

Jim Ross brought out Bret Hart for the interview he’s been craving. Clear boos for Bret. He immediately apologized to his fans around the world for his actions, EXCEPT THE UNITED STATES! To them, he apologized for nothing. And so began the only good anti-America angle in wrestling history. Bret got on Shawn for posing in a girlie (or gay as he called it) magazine, saying he returned to give the WWF a hero. After beating Austin at Survivor Series, he got screwed out of his WWF Title match by their hero, HBK. He won the Royal Rumble, but got screwed out of that too. Vince and Gorilla begged him to stick around because of his fans. He agreed, did the Final Four, won the title after Shawn “came up” with a career threatening injury, and then got screwed out of the title the next night. Bret awesomely noted the fans crying for HBK, yet they call him a crybaby. Bret said America would rather cheer for “heroes” like Charles Manson and OJ Simpson, but in other countries, he gets the respect he deserves. Bret doesn’t respect Americans and said they could kiss his ass. Out came Shawn Michaels, to say that he knows Bret wouldn’t give up the title like he did, because it takes a hand written note from the Lord to get the title off Bret. Shots at Bret not wanting to put him over. Shawn called Austin a tough SOB who didn’t quit last night and said he doesn’t obsess about being number one like Bret. I mean, that’s just not true. Shawn noted that the fans can cheer or boo whoever they want. That’s not the tune he was singing when MSG loved Sid more than him. We got the tired “love it or leave it” stuff whenever anyone says something negative about the USA. Shawn asked Bret how he knew he was in Playgirl, insinuating that Bret read it. Didn’t we all know because the WWF promoted it? Bret kicked Shawn in his injured leg from behind and wrapped him in the awesome ring post figure four. Vince personally got up from the booth to pull Bret off along with officials. It took the appearance of Sycho Sid to get Bret to leave. An INCREDIBLE segment. Bret cemented his heel turn, he and Shawn traded verbal barbs, we got some inside terms, a crazy hot crowd and everything else you could want in a segment. I can’t see WCW doing ANYTHING to top that this week.

Non-Title Match: WWF Intercontinental Champion Rocky Maivia vs. Leif Cassidy

This was joined in progress, with Bret Hart on commentary. Rocky hit a cross body off the apron. The cameras caught Shawn Michaels being helped backstage with his knee wrapped up. Bret had no remorse. Rocky hit the floatover DDT and flying cross body to win at 2:22. [NR]

Post-match, Bret Hart hopped in the ring and attacked the leg of Rocky Maivia. He left up the ramp and a teen flipped him the bird, so Bret gave it right back to him. YES!

Ahmed Johnson vs. Savio Vega w/ The Nation of Domination

The Nation, with no Faarooq, stayed atop the ramp. Savio worked over Ahmed with his dull heel offense. He’s like, the 1997 version of 1995 Tatanka. Ahmed came back with a shoulder block while Savio was crotched and they fell outside. Ahmed looked like he legitimately hurt himself. After a break, Ahmed seemed fine and hit a goddamn somersault off the top. What the hell is going on? As Ahmed nailed the spinebuster, the Nation strolled to ringside and pulled Savio out of Pearl River Plunge position. That got a DQ at 6:09. Nothing match to kill time, but I popped for Ahmed doing wild shit. [*½]

Ahmed got on the mic and said this has gone on too long. He offered a deal. He challenged one of them and said if he won, they’ll leave the WWF. They walked away, because that’s a stupid offer.

Vince McMahon brought out the new WWF Champion, The Undertaker. He totally butchered the introduction. Taker welcomed his creatures of the night to the dark days of the WWF. He applauded Sycho Sid for getting in the ring with him and promised a rematch, but Mankind is up first. Taker admitted that Mankind is the most dangerous man in the WWF, but knew what he had to do to make sure his second title run isn’t as short as his first. Paul Bearer walked to the ring to interrupt. He said he did everything he’s done for the Undertaker. Mankind appeared on the Titantron to ask for Uncle Paul, but JR’s all “WE’RE OUTTA TIME” and the show ended.



Reliving Nitro

Episode #80

March 24th, 1997 | Duluth Convention Center in Duluth, Minnesota

WCW World Heavyweight Champion: Hulk Hogan (2) 8/10/96

WCW United States Champion: Dean Malenko (1) since 3/16/97

WCW World Tag Team Champions: The Outsiders (1) since 10/27/96

WCW Television Champion: Prince Iaukea (1) since 2/17/97

WCW Cruiserweight Champion: Syxx (1) since 2/23/97

WCW Women’s Championship: Akira Hokuto (1) since 12/29/96

We opened to footage from DDP going after Macho Man last week. Larry “The Axe” Hennig was shown in the crowd. Tony Schiavone and Larry Zbyszko were on commentary.

WCW United States Championship: Dean Malenko (c) vs. Konnan

Surprisingly big pop for Malenko. He sported a band aid over his left eye that doesn’t get explained. Konnan tried to take Dean to the mat, but aggressive Malenko continued to show himself. While they went at it, the WCW Cruiserweight Champion Syxx got split screen promo time. He made it seem like he and Eddie Guerrero were working together. Konnan awkwardly jumped right into the Texas Cloverleaf and tapped at 3:29. Though a title match, this was pretty much a squash. [NR]

Bad audio messed up a Mean Gene interview with Dean on the stage. Dean believed Eddie and Syxx were working together and promised to get to the bottom of it. He turned his attention to Chris Benoit, who is his opponent at Spring Stampede. He said they have mutual respect and wants Benoit to prove himself at the PPV.

UNCENSORED ~ The attack from Mortis and Wrath on Glacier was shown. Wrath still hasn’t been named officially.

Jerry Flynn vs. Mortis w/ James Vandenberg

Mortis had great music. They traded kicks early on, since both are MARTIAL ARTS SPECIALISTS! Flynn looks like an 80’s jobber. Mortis busted out a Rocker Dropper before Vandenberg got involved and choked Flynn. Flynn busted out a powerbomb to what might’ve been the biggest pop of his life. Mortis hit a low blow and won with the Flatliner at 4:53. Not bad. Mortis/Kanyon was a guy who always had cool offense. It was more of a squash than anything, but took a bit too long to really get Mortis over. [NR]

Juventud Guerrera vs. La Parka

AH! I LOVE LA PARKA! He carried Juvi like a child and strutted, causing commentary to wonder if it was someone else in La Parka’s gear. DON’T YOU DARE DOUBT LA PARKA! Juvi nailed a sweet looking dive to the outside and a springboard dropkick back inside. La Parka tried one upping him, hitting a suicide dive to the outside. Juvi hit an odd looking somersault dropkick of sorts and stopped to taunt. They fought up top, where Parka nailed a super powerbomb and a corkscrew senton to win in 4:11. I wish that got more time. It was fun, but was mostly a moves display rather than a match. [**½]

SOULED OUT ~ Clips from Outsiders/Steiners were shown. The Steiners won, Eric Bischoff stripped them of the titles, Bischoff got suspended and the Steiners were in a car accident caused by the Outsiders. The Outsiders challenged the Steiners for Spring Stampede, but attacked Rick last week on his damaged ear. It all just led to an interview with the Steiners, who say they’re ready for Spring Stampede.

High Voltage vs. Public Enemy

Have I stumbled into an episode of WCW Saturday Night? High Voltage got sent outside in an early brawl. AS things calmed, Rocco took a short heat. Grunge got the mild tag and hit some generic offense. PE busted out the Quebecer Crash and the fans chanted for tables. Rocco nailed a somersault through one as Debra and Jeff Jarrett came to the ring. Jarrett whacked Grunge with the briefcase and put Kaos on Grunge for the 1-2-3 at 3:46. They tried using tag formula, but it was too short to get going. [½*]

Mongo showed up and was pissed he wasn’t involved in the decision making.

Mean Gene interviewed Lex Luger and the Giant about the Four Corners match at Spring Stampede. Giant put over Luger as “helping him get into WCW (what?)” and said they may have to fight during the Four Corners match to get a WCW Title shot. Luger was still excited about Sting being with WCW and told Hogan to pick the Chokeslam or the Torture Rack.

Psychosis vs. Super Calo

Sonny Oono got split-screen promo time to run down Rey Mysterio Jr. for being short and “mentally stunted.” Rey faces Ultimo Dragon at Spring Stampede. As with most short cruiserweight matches, this fast paced action and not much in the way of story. Calo did a rope walk into an ARMDRAG, while Psychosis hit a springboard spinning heel kick. Calo had the highlight with a somersault head scissors off the apron. Psychosis hit another heel kick and won with the guillotine leg drop at 3:30. Decent action, but didn’t do much except fill time. [NR]

HOUR NUMBER TWO! Bobby Heenan and Mike Tenay replaced Zbyszko. They recap the hottest hour in our sport.

Chris Benoit vs. Hugh Morris w/ Jimmy Hart

Apparently, Woman is with Arn Anderson’s family following his surgery. Horsemen stick together. The fans were way into Benoit. He lit up Morris with chops but ran into a press slam. Benoit hit a great German suplex, but was knocked of the top by an interfering Konnan. Morris hit No Laughing Matter to win for no real reason at 1:53. [NR]

Kevin Sullivan ran down and the few remaining Dungeon members jumped Benoit. Instead of Horsemen coming to Benoit’s aid, Dean Malenko showed up. He didn’t do anything, getting attacked too. The crowd wanted the Horsemen and they ERUPTED as Ric Flair ran down. For the first time in months, he got involved, throwing punches and low blows to everything moving. He finished with a strut and nearly hit the referee, getting a huge pop. Benoit and Malenko bumped into each other and nearly came to blow, but nothing came of it. Awesome to see Flair do something for the first time since September.

The Faces of Fear vs. Harlem Heat w/ Sister Sherri

Their match on Saturday Night was thrown out due to brawling. Harlem Heat are gearing up for the Four Corners match Spring Stampede. Yea, because Stevie Ray vs. Hulk Hogan for the World Title had a chance of happening. While the teams traded stuff early, there were LOUD “we want Booker” chants. I wonder if this was one of the first times WCW thought about singles stuff for Booker. Booker came in and instantly hit the Axe Kick. Schiavone noted he would love to see Booker vs. Stevie. Trust me Tony, you don’t. FOF hit stereo headbutts for a near fall, with Stevie not even trying to help his brother. Booker played the face in peril to LOUD “Harlem Heat” chants. Dude, this crowd is rocking. “I think they’re cheering just to stay warm,” – Mike Tenay. Why say that? It kind of takes away from Harlem Heat’s popularity. Barbarian broke up a pin after a Harlem sidekick and Meng hit a sitout powerbomb that Stevie broke up. Things broke down and Sherri sacrificed herself, getting hit by Meng. Booker kicked Meng and rolled him up with a handful of tights to win at 9:28. That was better than expected. It was helped by the hot crowd and the Faces of Fear showing off some nice offense. [**¾]

Mean BAH GAWD Gene brought out Ric Flair and Chris Benoit for an interview. Why not do this before the previous match? Benoit threatened Sullivan and insinuating that Sullivan jumped Arn Anderson. He noted his respect for Dean, that Dean doesn’t want to lose. Ric Flair didn’t say anything new, but the fans ate it up.

Madusa vs. Malia Hosaka

Did they drop the Luna Vachon stuff? Anyway, Hosaka stopped a shoving match with a dropkick. She applied a Boston crab, while the fans chanted “USA.” Madusa rallied with a series of snapmares and a horrible looking rollup sequence. Madusa used a bridging German for the win at 2:47. This was ugly. [NR]

Jim Duggan vs. The Renegade

Who is booking this show? It’s like they heard the crowd being pro-USA in the last match and decided to throw Duggan out there. The fans chanted it again, like Renegade isn’t also American. Duggan no sold some Renegade offense and won with his illegal roll of tape punch in 3:44. Moving on. [NR]

VIDEO PACKAGE ~ A special video aired of Sting taking out the nWo at Uncensored.

SPRING STAMPEDE ~ A ridiculous ad ran for the show, featuring the Four Horsemen as cowboys.

The Amazing French Canadians w/ Colonel Robert Parker vs. The Steiner Brothers

The Canadian Nation Anthem failed and Scott started tossing dudes. Rick took his opponents out with a double STEINERLINE, but the AFC turned things around with some double team offense. Pierre made the mistake of doing the JUMP IN MY OPPONENT’S FOOT move off the top. Rick got the hot tag and the Steiners got back in control. Parker tripped up Scott and tried hitting him with the flag. Scott avoided it and took him out. Rick ate the Quebecer Crash, but Scott had the flag, which distracted the referee. Jacques accidentally hit Pierre with Parker’s boot and the Steiners won in 3:59. This didn’t really do much for either team. The ending was a complete mess. A far cry from their old Raw matches. [¼*]

WCW Television Championship: Prince Iaukea (c) vs. Randy Savage w/ The nWo

During Savage’s entrance, Kevin Nash gave a shout out to Shawn Michaels. The whole nWo being at ringside was meant to be daunting for the young champion. He came out hot, scoring a near fall on a springboard cross body. Nobody bought Iaukea as a threat, so they didn’t seem to buy his near falls. Savage delivered the big flying elbow but the fans got to their feet for something else. Savage pulled up Iaukea for more damage as DDP ran in through the crowd with a Minnesota Golden Gophers shirt. He attacked the nWo and made it to Savage, resulting in a DQ at 3:17. [NR]

DDP fought hard, but the numbers game was too much. The nWo beat him up and Kevin Nash hit him and Iaukea with powerbombs. The fans chanted “we want Sting”, while DDP was held in place so Bischoff could kick him. Nash looked to the rafters, daring Sting to make an appearance, but he never does.

Raw Rating: 2.5

Nitro Rating: 3.0