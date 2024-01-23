wrestling / News
Monster Sauce Set To Make GCW Debut Next Month
January 23, 2024 | Posted by
Monster Sauce is set to make their GCW debut next month at Touch the Sky. GCW announced on Monday that Lance Archer and Alex Zayne will compete at the February 23rd show in Dallas, Texas as you can see below.
Archer and Zayn teamed up as Monster Sauce in the NJPW World Tag League at the end of last year.
*DALLAS UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MONSTERSAUCE (Archer & Zayne) make their GCW Debut on 2/23 in Dallas!
Plus:
Nick Gage
Blake Christian vs Fuego Del Sol
Jacob & Zilla Fatu
Mance Warner
Bussy
+more
Get Tix:https://t.co/Z3bRus4Lcq
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Friday 2/23 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/UdLiga2X1q
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 23, 2024
