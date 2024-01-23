wrestling / News

Monster Sauce Set To Make GCW Debut Next Month

January 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Monster Sauce GCW Touch the Sky Image Credit: GCW

Monster Sauce is set to make their GCW debut next month at Touch the Sky. GCW announced on Monday that Lance Archer and Alex Zayne will compete at the February 23rd show in Dallas, Texas as you can see below.

Archer and Zayn teamed up as Monster Sauce in the NJPW World Tag League at the end of last year.

