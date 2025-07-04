WWE News: Montage Of 2025 Title Changes, New Vault Videos, Latest WWE 2K25 Battle of the Brands

– WWE has released a montage video looking at every title change of 2025 to day. You can see the full video below via the WWE YouTube account:

– The WWE and WCW Vault YouTube accounts have posted new videos, namely Undertaker vs. King Mabel from In Your House 5 and Glacier vs. Wrath at WCW Great American Bash 1997:

– UpUpDownDown has posted the latest WWE 2K25 Battle of the Brands with Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze: