wrestling / News

WWE News: Montage Of 2025 Title Changes, New Vault Videos, Latest WWE 2K25 Battle of the Brands

July 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena WrestleMania 41 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has released a montage video looking at every title change of 2025 to day. You can see the full video below via the WWE YouTube account:

– The WWE and WCW Vault YouTube accounts have posted new videos, namely Undertaker vs. King Mabel from In Your House 5 and Glacier vs. Wrath at WCW Great American Bash 1997:

– UpUpDownDown has posted the latest WWE 2K25 Battle of the Brands with Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

UpUpDownDown, WWE, WWE 2K25, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading