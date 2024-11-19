Montez Ford Is Happy To Have Broken The Mold Of a Wrestler Without An Indy Background

Montez Ford has found success in WWE without a background in independent wrestling, and he says he’s glad to have broken that particular mold. Ford recently spoke with The Five Count and talked about having a long background in the indies.

“It is, man, and I’m glad I’m one of the examples to have that point proven wrong,” Ford said (per Fightful). “I come from a military athletic background. I watched wrestling growing up, but I never, like, never did anything independent-wise. I never did independent scenes.”

He continued, “So, I’m glad I’m one of the examples of breaking a mold of, like, hey, you don’t have to have, like, a wrestling background to become or be successful as a sports entertainer. So, very glad i’m at the forefront of that as well.”

Ford and Angelo Dawkins challenged the Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag Team Championships on Friday’s episode of Smackdown.