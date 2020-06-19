Montez Ford Recalls Meeting Shad Gaspard, Talks Wanting to Make a Difference

Montez Ford recently spoke with Metro and discussed when he met Cryme Tyme, his faith and more. Highlights are below:

On meeting Shad Gaspard: “Oh man. Cryme Tyme was one of the tag teams I watched growing up, like the Hardyz and a whole other bunch of guys. So, it’s cool – when I first met Shad, we just hit it off, real nice guy… Unfortunately, that’s one of the things that didn’t happen but I know that’s one of the things we always looked forward to. Watching what you’re watching as a child growing up, and not only becoming part of the dream but actually getting to work with some of the people you watched growing up. We may not get a chance in this life to have that match, but I know in another life we will. We’ll tear it up!”

On his faith: “I’m very strong in my faith, and one of the things I was taught as a kid is that a lot of things are gonna happen in life. The best thing you can do in life is to stay consistent on your craft and not only making the world a better place, but starting with one small action at a time. And praying for the hope that because of the platform I have and who I am, the example I set will be something that’s passed on.”

On trying to have a positive impact on his fans’ lives: “That’s the best thing I can do as an individual – be positive and try to set an example to my fans… There’s a lot going on and things are happening to people that they don’t understand… The best thing we do when we put on these performances or get a chance to show the world who we are, is to try to uplift them and give them a different emotion to what they’re going through that day. That day could have been very bad for them, very challenging… It’s one of those things where we have an incredible opportunity to change and invoke emotion. We’re going to keep doing it as long as we live, you know!”