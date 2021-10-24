Moose Wins Call Your Shot Gauntlet At Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory, The KISS Demon Appears (Clips)

Moose won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory on Saturday night, earning him a title shot of his choosing within a year. The match came down to Moose and Matt Cardona but also featured former WCW star The KISS Demon, Rocky Romero from NJPW, and Melina from NWA.

The KISS Demon (later known just as The Demon) wrestled in WCW from 1999 to 2001 and hasn’t appeared on TV since then.

Highlights are below.