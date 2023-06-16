Moose Says Having To Make New Friends In Companies Factors Into Decisions On His Future

Moose’s contract is reportedly up soon, and he recently discussed the factors he weighs when he’s making a decision about what’s next for him. The Impact star appeared on Bobby Fish’s Undisputed Podcast and talked about the importance of making friends among the people he works with and how that factors in when he considers whether to jump to another company. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his time in ROH: “I had a short run with Ring of Honor, and that’s where I met you, and some of the other great guys there. All of the guys that was in my close circle in Ring of Honor, like yourself and Roddy and Jay Lethal, I don’t talk to as much. Once in a while we’ll send texts and back and forth, but it was a point where I saw you guys literally every weekend.”

On his decision-making process when he looks at free agency: “That’s also my big scare with ever going to a new company, going somewhere and making new friends. I’m really shy when it comes to getting to know people and being cool with people. I’ve always been shy, so every time it comes to leaving IMPACT, that’s always a big factor in my decision-making, if I go somewhere else…It’s definitely in my thought process.”