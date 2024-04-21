wrestling / News
Moose Defeats Nic Nemeth In World Title Match At TNA Rebellion, Attacked By Matt Hardy
Moose put down his latest challenger in Nic Nemeth at TNA Rebellion, but ended up with a new one in Matt Hardy. Moose defeated Nemeth in the main event of Saturday’s PPV to retain his TNA World Championship. After the match, a video played on the Tron and lights went out. When they came back, Hardy was in the ring behind Moose in his Broken persona and hit the World Champion with a Twist of Fate before chanting “Delete!”
Hardy was last with AEW and became a free agent after his contract expired earlier this month. Moose’s World Title reign now stands at 99 days, having won the championship from Alex Shelley at TNA Hard to Kill in January.
You can see a couple of clips from the match below. Our of TNA Rebellion is here.
.@TheMooseNation wasted NO TIME laying the beatdown on @NicTNemeth! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/O5GCcknIpX
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
The System is OUTTA HERE! @TheEddieEdwards @MrsAIPAlisha @Myers_Wrestling #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/Sk6g53HXh5
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
.@TheMooseNation is doing whatever it takes to take out The Wanted Man!#Rebellion pic.twitter.com/EJIfsKMtNa
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
A perfectly placed Elbow Drop wasn't enough to keep @TheMooseNation down! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/UyBfjNqU4i
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
WHAT A POWERBOMB! @TheMooseNation #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/GBZqrrQtLL
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
.@TheMooseNation is DESTROYING @NicTNemeth! Another Powerbomb, This time on the ramp!#Rebellion pic.twitter.com/l1Jbn2dkr8
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
DELETE THE SYSTEM! @MATTHARDYBRAND has returned to TNA! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/3uZvpfclcR
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
