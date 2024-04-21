Moose Defeats Nic Nemeth In World Title Match At TNA Rebellion, Attacked By Matt Hardy

Moose put down his latest challenger in Nic Nemeth at TNA Rebellion, but ended up with a new one in Matt Hardy. Moose defeated Nemeth in the main event of Saturday’s PPV to retain his TNA World Championship. After the match, a video played on the Tron and lights went out. When they came back, Hardy was in the ring behind Moose in his Broken persona and hit the World Champion with a Twist of Fate before chanting “Delete!”

Hardy was last with AEW and became a free agent after his contract expired earlier this month. Moose’s World Title reign now stands at 99 days, having won the championship from Alex Shelley at TNA Hard to Kill in January.

