Moose Says It’s Time To ‘Take A Step Back’ After TNA Slammiversary Loss

Moose lost the TNA X-Division Title to Leon Slater at TNA Slammiversary last night, with AJ Styles returning to TNA after the match to congratulate Slater on his win.

After the show, Moose announced on Instagram that he would be taking a step back for awhile to get healthy and see what comes next. Here is what he posted:

“I’ve accomplished almost everything here at @tnawrestling ……. @leonslater_ I have the ultimate respect for you and the x division is now in your hands….. SHOW THEM HELL

For me it’s time to take a step back…. Get healthy and see what’s next…I’ll be back soon ❤️❤️❤️❤️ TRUSTTHESYSTEM”