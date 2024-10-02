More On AEW & WBD Media Rights Deal, WBD Reportedly Retaining Equity Stake In AEW

A new report has some additional details on AEW’s just-announced media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. As announced today, the two sides announced a new deal that will keep AEW Dynamite and Collision on TBS and TNT, with the shows being simulcast on Max in the US starting in January of 2025 and PPVs being available on Max for a discounted price later next year. Sports Business Journal reports that while both sides declined to reveal financial details, sources indicate that it is a three year deal with an option for a fourth year.

The report also cites sources as saying that the deal is estimated to be valued at $170 million annually including the rights fee and other elements, which is a somewhat different specific number than the original report from Variety which said it was upwards of $150 million. That said, the two reports do not contradict each other as “upward of” means “more than.” A previous report from entertainment insiders Puck also cited a ballpark of $170 million.

The report from SBJ also notes that Warner Bros. Discovery is maintaining an equity stake in AEW. Such a stake has never been officially confirmed, though Tony Khan has never denied the report either. The size of the equity stake is not confirmed.

The deal will keep programs like “Dynamite” and “Collision” at their current homes on WBD’s networks, TBS and TNT respectively. Tonight is the fifth anniversary of the launch of “AEW Dynamite.” The new deal will also give AEW and WBD more opportunities to create additional programming for linear and digital platforms.

The report quotes WBD Chair & CEO of U.S. Networks Kathleen Finch as saying, “We did not want to let our wonderful partnership with Tony and the entire group at AEW to go anywhere else. What’s exciting about the deal is it is the same deal that we have had, but it’s more because what we’re able to do now is expand the franchise to a potentially brand-new audience on Max. It’s a younger, engaged audience that we think can really tap into this fandom in new way.”