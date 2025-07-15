– Fightful Select has a report with more backstage details from WWE Evolution 2025, including the event satisfying many WWE officials. As previously reported, PWInsider reported that multiple executives believe they “have to do” a third WWE Evolution due to how well last Sunday’s show came together.

Fightful Select also reports that multiple sources in WWE feel the show was a home run. One WWE higher-up said the women’s roster was put in a position to overdeliver, and they were reportedly happy with how the matches turned out.

Besides the Women’s World Title bout main event, the Women’s Intercontinental Title match, featuring Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria, reportedly received high marks.

Fightful also notes that WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly helped produce the Naomi vs. Jade Cargill match, which saw Cargill win a No Holds Barred match against her rival. Bianca Belair served as the special guest referee.

Wrestlers in the women’s division were also reportedly very happy with WWE Evolution 2025. Some expressed how they wished the show received a bigger buildup, but they are said to have found the challenge of filling the gaps on social media more fun. Additionally, Fightful reports that everyone backstage appeared to enjoy the premium live event.

WWE Evolution 2025 marked the second edition of the event, with the first one taking place in October 2018.