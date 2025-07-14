More Backstage Notes from WWE Evolution 2: Naomi, AJ Lee, Saraya

As reported earlier, WWE executives were happy with Evolution last night and viewed the show as a success.

PWInsider reports a few additional backstage notes from the show:

* Many backstage were happy for Naomi and her WWE Women’s World Title win. She’s said to be very respected backstage.

* PWInsider notes that the executives backstage that they spoke to feel that they “have to do” another Evolution PLE after how great a show Evolution 2 was last night.

* Saraya (Paige) was in Hawaii over the weekend and never scheduled to be at the show.

* AJ Lee was also never scheduled to be at the show and there wasn’t any connection between the two sides. Some fans speculated that she’d appear after WWE put up some content that featured her on YouTube.